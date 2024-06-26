Hyderabad: Unwind yourself at this mandala workshop

An opportunity for individuals to explore a new hobby, Mandalas serve as a tool for soothing emotions, calming the mind, and relaxing the body.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 02:00 PM

Hyderabad: Promising a blend of creativity and art therapy, a mandala workshop has been scheduled for June 30, from 12 pm to 3 pm, at Leon’s Burgers and Wings in Himayatnagar. Organised by Caffeinated Owl, the workshop aims to introduce participants to the calming and focus-enhancing art of mandala creation.

An opportunity for individuals to explore a new hobby, Mandalas serve as a tool for soothing emotions, calming the mind, and relaxing the body. The practice of making mandalas can also enhance focus and coordination, making it a rewarding activity for mental well-being.

Facilitated by Nishat Anaira, the session welcomes individuals aged 10 and above, regardless of their prior experience with art. All materials necessary for creating these intricate, circular designs will be provided at the venue.

Whether you’re looking to unwind, boost your creativity, or simply try something new, check out on Instagram for further details, or contact 9704295140.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishat Anaira (@the.caffeinated.owl)