Hyderabad Urban Lab, UNICEF to launch ‘Disaster Risk Reduction Programme’

The programme comprises four interactive workshops designed to equip participants with the skills to identify and document risks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 02:00 PM

Hyd Urban Lab

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Urban Lab, supported by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), is set to launch an Urban Disaster Risk Reduction Programme aimed at empowering young people to strengthen their communities against disasters.

Tailored for youth aged 18-35 from the Charminar Zone, the initiative calls for NGO workers, journalists, educators, students, and community leaders. The programme comprises four interactive workshops designed to equip participants with the skills to identify and document risks, ultimately leading to actionable disaster risk reduction plans.

The first workshop, ‘Understanding Disaster Risk’, will be held on June 22 at Arsh Mahal, Kishan Bagh, covering hazards, vulnerabilities, and the city’s disaster management capacity. The second workshop, ‘Locating Neighbourhood Risks’, scheduled at the same venue for June 29, will focus on how risk affects neighborhoods, considering factors like gender, occupation, and age.

The dates for the remaining two workshops, ‘Building Community Resilience’ and ‘Bridging Knowledge & Action’, are yet to be announced. These sessions will address community empowerment through early warning systems and data utilisation, and compile participants’ learnings into actionable recommendations.

Apart from acquiring valuable skills in risk assessment, mapping, and community engagement, participants will receive a certificate from Hyderabad Urban Lab and UNICEF, enhancing their credentials and networking opportunities.

With only 25 spots available, interested individuals are encouraged to apply by dropping a message on the official Twitter handle of Hyderabad Urban Lab.