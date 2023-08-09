Hyderabad: Vehicle thieves arrested, 27 motorcycles recovered

The offenders moved around in different localities and identified vehicles parked at isolated areas, said police

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: Three persons who were allegedly involved in motorcycle theft cases, were arrested by the Jeedimetla police in coordination with Balanagar CCS team on Wednesday. The police recovered 27 motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw from them.

The arrested persons are Boini Srikanth (22), Methari Bhasker (22) and Mettu Srikanth (19), all residents of Vikarabad.

According to the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra, the trio was involved in multiple motorcycle theft cases registered at Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

The gang members travelled by train from Tandur and reached city. “The offenders moved around in different localities and identified vehicles parked at isolated areas. They opened the handle lock using duplicate keys and escaped from the spot,” said the official.

The gang is involved in cases registered at Chandanagar, RC Puram, Miyapur, Raidurgam, Shankarpally, Vikarabad, Langer Houz, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Borabanda, Jeedimetla, Narsingi, Vikarabad, Gopalapuram, Filmnagar and Allapur.

