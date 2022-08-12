Hyderabad: Police crack Jeedimetla LPG explosion case, arrest suspect

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:28 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police have concluded that the LPG cylinder explosion incident in which two migrant workers died last month was a pre-planned murder and arrested Bhuneshwar Singh of Jharkhand in connection with the case. An argument over not allowing the suspect to return to his native place was the reason, police said.

The victims Ibaadat Ansari (25) and Beerender Kumar (35), both natives of Jharkhand, along with nine other workers had migrated to the city to work. However, only some of them got work in a firm in Jeedimetla, while Bhuneshwar and others remained without work.

According to the police, Bhuneshwar who was unhappy over not finding work, wanted to return to his native place, but Beerender Kumar opposed his decision and forced him to stay back.

On July 26, they are suspected to have argued over the same issue, after which Bhuneshwar attacked the victims with a stick and killed them. After killing them, Bhuneshwar wanted to kill himself too and opened the LPG regulator and lit a matchstick.

“However, he was scared of the fire and escaped by jumping through the window,” police said, adding that Singh was arrested from his native place.