Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway sees 5.9% surge in daily traffic

GMR Infrastructure Limited, in a consortium, secured the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway project on a Build, Operate, and Transfer (Toll) basis through an international competitive bidding process.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway witnessed a notable surge in average daily traffic during the third quarter of the financial year 2023-2024, according to a recent financial report released by GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. (GPUIL).

The report revealed that the average daily traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway increased by 5.9 percent year-over-year (YoY) from October to December 2023.

Further analysis provided in the report indicated a steady growth trajectory in average daily traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway throughout the fiscal year 2023-2024. From April 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023 (MFY24), the average daily traffic saw a year-on-year increase of 4.9 per cent.

The financial report also outlined the economic performance associated with the increased traffic. In the third quarter of the financial year 2023-2024, the total income generated from the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway stood at Rs 1,222 million. Concurrently, the average daily traffic reached 24.3 thousand vehicles, indicating a robust flow of commuters and goods along the route.