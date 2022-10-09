Hyderabad: Vysya Limelight Awards to recognise female achievers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: Manepally Jewellers Present Vysya Limelight Awards for Women is set to be held on November 26 at JRC Conventions, Film Nagar. Actor Sravanthi Chokaropu unveiled the trophy and announced the date of the event.

Vysya Limelight Awards for Women was established by Arya Vysya businessmen and professionals to recognise and reward the women of Arya Vysya community, as part of its community outreach programme.

Nominations for the Vysya Limelight Awards for Women are being invited from successful Vysya achievers and Vysya organisations.

A gala function has been planned on November 26 at JRC Conventions, Film Nagar, where the winners of the Vysya Limelight Awards for Women will be formally announced.

Siva Kumar Emmadi, founder, Vysya Limelight Awards, said “The awards for women features over 24 categories including entrepreneurs, designers, doctors, chartered accountants, lawyers, NRI entrepreneurs, start-up by women, IT/ITES professional, architect/interior designer, educationist, etc.”

He further added “This year we also have a new category “Most popular Vysya Women Award’ which will be directly based on votes from the community.

Vysya Limelight Awards are the brainchild of Siva Kumar Emmadi, a community veteran.

An eminent jury is being constituted to judge and evaluate the nominations.

All women entrepreneurs, women executives, and women achievers, companies run by women (Vysyas born in Telugu States or settled in Telugu States) are eligible to be nominated.