Hyderabad: Warfare and Aerospace strategy programme commences at College of Air Warfare

The IAF special officers are being guided by distinguished thinkers from various domains including academia

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:49 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: The 15-week Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme (WASP) course, which is being attended by eight specially selected officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF), commenced at the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad on Monday.

The course has been designed to build intellectual capital within the IAF and create a repository of cerebral air power practitioners with nimble critical thinking skills, capable of producing well-researched and cogent arguments and strategies in various domains of statecraft including air power, the press release said.