Telangana govt permits Muslim employees to leave offices early during Ramzan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Ramzan festival, the State government on Monday has permitted all Muslim employees in government service/ contract/ out-sourcing/Boards and public sector units in Telangana to leave their offices/ schools at 4 pm during the holy month of Ramzan from March 23 to April 23 ( both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, Santhi Kumar in a circular on Monday said.