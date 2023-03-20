US Consulate General in Hyderabad operations starts at Nanakramguda

In 2022, Consulate General Hyderabad issued more than 18,000 student visas, while U.S. companies have invested billions of dollars in the region’s tech, defense, aerospace, and pharmaceutical sectors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad on Monday has announced the opening of its operations from its new facility in Nanakramguda.

“Today marks a milestone in the U.S.-India strategic partnership! At a cost of $340 million, our new consulate facility in Hyderabad is an investment in the U.S. relationship with India. We look forward to increasing our staff – including visa officers – in order to continue expanding U.S.-India ties in the months and years to come,” Jennifer Larson, U.S. Consul General, Hyderabad, in a press release said.

The U.S. Consulate’s new facility in Hyderabad is located at Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032.

The U.S. Consulate General represents the United States in the Indian states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

In 2022, Consulate General Hyderabad issued more than 18,000 student visas, while U.S. companies have invested billions of dollars in the region’s tech, defense, aerospace, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, the Consulate works with local partners to preserve historic monuments, while Consulate staff works with local journalists to combat disinformation and expand coverage of climate change. U.S. and Indian militaries also team up for joint exercises based out of Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

U.S. citizens who require emergency consular services should call 91 040 6932 8000. U.S. citizens with non-emergency consular questions are encouraged to email HydACS@state.gov.

Visa applicants who have scheduled interviews should go to the U.S. Consulate’s new facility in Nanakramguda for their interviews.

All other visas services – including biometrics appointments, “dropbox” appointments (interview waiver), and passport pickup – will continue to take place at the Visa Application Center (VAC), located at the Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur, HYD 500081.

For general questions about consular services, please call 91 120 4844644 and 91 22 62011000.

Established in 2008 at the historic Paigah Palace, the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad is the first U.S. diplomatic office to open in India since India’s independence. Groundbreaking at the new location in Nanakramguda took place in 2017. Located on a 12-acre site, the new consulate embodies the U.S. State Department’s mission to provide safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities for U.S. diplomacy.

The $340 million construction project included $70 million in local investment and employed a combined workforce of over 1,000 American, Indian, and third-country nationals.