Hyderabad Water Board warns people against opening manhole covers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:12 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Amid incessant rains in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board ( HMWSSB) warned citizens against opening manhole covers.

“Don’t open manhole covers during rains. It is a punishable offence under section 74 and other provisions of HMWSSB Act,” the water board said, adding that open manholes pose a threat to people.

It further said that safety grills have been fixed for deep manholes. Any person who comes to know that manhole covers have been opened or damaged can call Customer Care Number 155313 for immediate action.