Hyderabad: Water for 978 colonies within ORR by March 2023

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sat - 22 October 22

To put a permanent end to the water crisis in these localities, the Telangana government had accorded an administrative sanction of Rs 1,200 crore and the Water Board is executing the works.

Hyderabad: The works related to providing water supply to nearly 978 colonies that are located outside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and within Outer Ring Road (ORR) are expected to be completed by March 2023.

On Friday, Managing Director (MD) of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Dana Kishore said the entire project will be completed before the March 2023 deadline. “While the construction of reservoirs is underway, the water distribution network will be built simultaneously so that there are no delays in the prestigious project,” Dana Kishore during a review of HMWS&SB-ORR Phase-II project said.

Also Read Hyderabad’s ORR set to turn world class

As part of the Phase-II project, already the Water Board had completed providing drinking water supply to 149 colonies while the remaining 829 colonies are expected to get water supply by March 2023.

The ORR Phase-II project was proposed by the State government to address the decades-old issue of water scarcity, faced by people living outside GHMC and within the ORR jurisdiction. Even before statehood, the residents from these colonies have been demanding that the water shortage issue be addressed once and for all.

To put a permanent end to the water crisis in these localities, the Telangana government had accorded an administrative sanction of Rs 1,200 crore and the Water Board is executing the works.

Manikonda, Quthbullapur, Ghatkesar, and Keesara are some of the localities where new water connections have been provided, besides boosting the supply of water under the HMWS&SB ORR Phase-II Project.

Other mandals where work underway includes Saroornagar, Rajendra Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam and Shamshabad. Storage reservoirs with 137 million litres capacity in various locations are being built and Shameerpet, Ghatkesar, Rajendranagar, Maheshwaram, and Bollarum. Under this project, a new pipeline network of 2,864 km is being laid to benefit over six lakh persons, a water board official said.

To further strengthen the drinking water supply network in these localities and to make sure all the households have a water connection, the Water Board has set up camps in the colonies, that are being supplied with drinking water. People can also avail of the new water connections by visiting the Water Board website https://www.hyderabadwater.gov.in/en/.