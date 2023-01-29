Hyderabad way ahead of other Indian cities in pet care

As compared to other Indian cities, the State capital is ahead in taking up series of initiatives towards pet care

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Hyderabad: A series of exclusive initiatives taken up towards pet care, including the creation of public infrastructure meant specifically towards the welfare of domesticated and stray animals has made Hyderabad a pet-friendly destination, animal rights activists, voluntary organisations and pet lovers here believe.

When compared to other Indian cities, Hyderabad is far ahead in implementing measures aimed at taking good care of not only pets but also strays, they point out.

Some of the unique initiatives include the country’s first Dog Park at DLF Road, Gachibowli and the special animal crematorium, which was built as per the PCB zero emission norms, at Fathullaguda near Nagole.

Buoyed by the success of the animal crematorium near Nagole, recently the Minister for MA&UD, KT Rama Rao directed to establish five more animal crematoriums in different parts of Hyderabad.

Apart from raising infrastructure, the effort has also gone into advocacy on pet care, briefing pet parents, introducing online pet dog licences, taking care of animals and treating the ones that are sick at the GHMC Animal Care Centres, making water arrangements for strays during summer and numerous efforts at rescuing animals, which makes the city petfriendly.

“Even during the Covid lockdowns, the GHMC, police and pet lovers together came forward and provided food for strays. The dedicated Animal Crematorium, ABC and ARV programmes and other initiatives make Hyderabad, the city that takes care of animals in a better way compared to many other cities,” said Vasanthi Vadi, president, People for Animals (Hyderabad and Secunderabad).

Speaking to Telangana Today, pet lovers and animal rights activists said that the joint efforts of the Telangana government, NGOs and pet parents have made Hyderabad a better city for pets compared to other Indian cities.

Pet lovers also pointed out that more dog shows, adoption programmes and events related to pets happen in Hyderabad making it evident that the city takes care of animals in a better way.

“Many dog shows by reputed kennel clubs and adoption programmes by various organisations happen in Hyderabad frequently. These canine/kennel clubs on several occasions choose Hyderabad over other Indian cities making the city more petfriendly,” says N Pravallika, a High Court Advocate and an animal rights activist.

Efforts have also been intensified to reduce the instances of dog bites through Animal Birth Control (ABC) operations and Anti Rabies Vaccinations (ABC & ARV) programmes for street dogs.