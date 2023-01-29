More tulip bulbs in Hyderabad parks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:53 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take up the plantation of Tulip Bulbs in one of the city parks.

The instructions were given after V Krishna, GHMC Additional Commissioner of Urban Bio-Diversity wing on Twitter shared the pictures of the flowers and mentioned that, they were surprisingly growing well in Hyderabad’s environment.

Presently these plants are being raised in pots and the Minister instructed them to take up large a plantation in a lung space. “Go ahead and plan a larger plantation in one of the parks,” the Minister tweeted.

Tulip Bulbs that are being grown in Hyderabad have been sourced from Holland and the GHMC obtained them from New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).