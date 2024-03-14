Hyderabad weekend guide: Embrace diversity, music, and creativity!

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 04:48 PM

Hyderabad: From celebrating queer narratives to indulging in live music, artistic endeavors, and cultural workshops, discover an array of vibrant events happening this weekend in Hyderabad, catering to diverse interests and passions.

Queer living narratives:

Embrace diversity and nurture harmony collectively at the event as you listen and get inspired by the stories of strength, courage, and love.

When: March 16, 2-4 pm

Where: Queer Nilayam, Gachibowli

Registrations: Check linktr.ee/queernilayam

Jameson Connects:

Join the movement to #SupportTheLocalScene, featuring artists Luttrell, SickFlip, and Siiry, offering unforgeusical experience that transcends boundaries.

When: March 16, 5 pm

Where: Onegolf Brewery, Financial district

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Vishal Mishra Live:

Vishal Mishra, the singer and composer, known for his chart-topping Bollywood hits such as “Pehle Bhi Mein,” “Kaise Hua,” “Nacho Nacho,” and “Chale Tere Ishq Mein,” as well as independent singles like “Zihal-e-miskin” and “Manjha,” Vmis all set to arrive to the city promising an unforgettable musical experience.

When: March 16, 6.30 pm

Where: Aahwanam Gandipet resort, Gandipet

Registrations: Available at Book My Show or contact 9619272554 / 9619272551

X-Festival:

Brace yourself for Hyderabad’s first home grown music festival featuring over hundered local artists along with top names in the Country including the indie band ‘Indian Ocean’.

The all-day event will feature a plethora of indie music performances, complemented by flea stalls, across two stages.

The Mural Project:

More than 100 artists unite to paint a huge wall in Hyderabad, celebrating the city’s rich culture of the city. Even those without drawing skills can participate. Whether you’re a photographer, musician, videographer, or volunteer, everyone has a part to play in this project.

When: March 17, 7 am to 7 pm

Where: Old Airport Road

Registrations: Check https://www.meetup.com/beyond-hyderabad/events/299745594/

Nightfall:

Embrace your individuality and revel in shadows at this goth-themed cosplay event, featuring a menacing runway, a fierce hip-hop dance-off, and chilling beats by DJ Nikita.

When: March 17, 5 pm onwards

Where: Berlin Hyderabad, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Natural holi colour making workshop:

Participate in the workshop to learn how to create skin-safe Holi colors using flowers and household ingredients. At the end, one gets to take home four colours. Children aged three and older are invited to join the event, with required adult supervision.

When: March 17, 4.30 pm onwards

Where: The BougainVillea, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Coffee-painting workshop:

From the bold richness of espresso to the gentle warmth of latte tones, explore coffee beyond a beverage, as you craft beautiful artworks with the brewery

When: March 17, 12-2 pm

Where: Mindspace Social, HITEC City

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider