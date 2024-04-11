Hyderabad weekend guide: Enriching workshops and events on the horizon

From hands-on cob oven construction to special activities focusing on marginalized communities, get ready for a rewarding weekend filled with diverse workshops and engaging events in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 03:19 PM

Cob-oven workshop:

In this three-day workshop, explore the basics of mud building and delve into the world of natural construction. Construct a 4-foot-wide wood-fired earthen oven from the ground up, immersing yourselves in the intuitive methods of working with eco-friendly materials like soil and fibre.

When: April 12-14, 10.30 am – 5 pm

Where: Our Sacred Space, Secunderabad

Registrations: Check https://linktr.ee/naturalbuildingcollective

Micless with Merakee:

Jam with your friends to your favourite tunes, uninhibited, and without anyone to judge you, all while hundreds of strangers join the harmonious singing, embracing the sheer joy of music!When: April 13, 5 pm onwards

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech city

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Interactive Doodle art workshop:

Unleash your creativity as you dive into the world of doodling and pen sketching under the guidance of a master artist Navaneeth Pantham. Organised by Masterclass Art Academy, this interactive session is designed for individuals above 13 years old to turn their imagination into stunning black-and-white artworks.

When: April 14, 11 am – 2 pm; 4 pm – 7 pm

Where: Our Sacred Space, Secunderabad

Registrations: Masterclass Art Academy, Sri Nagar Colony

Performance art:

The upcoming second edition of Possible Futures, a performance art series, invites artists to unleash their imagination through unique pieces, each offering a distinct perspective.

When: April 14, 2 pm – 6 pm

Where: Tank Bund

Registrations: Contact 9113988903

Breaking the silence:

Honouring Dalit History Month and Ambedkar Jayanti, Pause for Perspective is hosting a fundraising event aiming to offer free therapy sessions to marginalized communities. The event features various activities such as book readings, music, movie screenings, and an open mic, centring around DBA communities, and delving into the relationship between caste and mental health.

When: April 14 & 15, 10 am – 7 pm

Where: Pause for Perspective, Begumpet

Registrations: Contact 8106864001