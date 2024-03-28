Hyderabad weekend guide: Immerse in art, comedy, and creative exploration!

From immersive art experiences to laughter-filled stand-up nights and creative workshops, here’s the list of handpicked events taking place in the city this weekend.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 04:03 PM

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience:

From the sunflowers that sing with joy to the starry nights that twinkle with mystery, the one-of-its-kind interactive extravaganza offers you to explore the world of Van Gogh through his mesmerizing art.

When: March 29 – April 10, 1.30 pm onwards

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center, Izzathnagar

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Indie-film screening:

Celebrate Telugu literature and cinema with the screening of indie film ‘Vellipovaali’, written by Poodoori Rajireddy, Meher, and Ajay Prasad, directed by Meher. A small discussion with the film team will be also be held after the screening.

When: March 31, 5 to 8 pm

Where: Alilaverse, Manikonda

Registrations: Contact 8309128378

Photowalk:

Immerse yourself in photography amid the stunning Qutub Shahi Tombs. Gain practical experience with Fujifilm cameras and delve into their features. This Photowalk welcomes all photography enthusiasts.

When: March 31, 3 to 6 pm

Where: Qutub Shah Tombs

Registrations: Contact 9885667143

Bad Attitude:

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal is set to perform in Hyderabad. She humorously reflects on her recent experience with Mt. Everest, offering amusing anecdotes from her journey.

When: March 30, 6.30 pm & 8.30 pm

Where: Aaromale, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Run for a cause:

The tenth edition of the flagship fundraiser event will feature a record-breaking Zumba, a 5k run organized by students, breakfast mela, a performance by the band ‘Jammers’, and a stand-up comedy performance!

When: March 31, 5.30 am

Where: People’s Plaza, Hussain Sagar.

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Caricature workshop:

The beginner-friendly workshop will offer skills to turn ordinary faces into amusing masterpieces. All the materials required will be provided at the venue.

When: March 31, 1 pm – 4 pm

Where: The Beanery Cafe, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Egg painting:

Hop into the Easter spirit as you transform plain eggs into miniature works of art. Explore a variety of designs, from classic to modern, guided by experienced instructors and unleash your imagination for a fun-filled day!

When: March 31, 1 pm – 4 pm

Where: The Beanery Cafe, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Friends Trivia Eve:

Dress as your favourite ‘FRIENDS’ character for a night of laughter, camaraderie, and nostalgia. Test your knowledge with trivia covering iconic catchphrases and memorable moments from all 10 seasons.

When: March 31, 2 pm onwards

Where: Raasta, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show