Hyderabad weekend guide: City brims with these events!

From star-studded celebrations to immersive art encounters and soul-soothing explorations, dive into a vibrant tapestry of events that foster creativity, connection, and spread joy across the city.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 2 May 2024, 03:05 PM

Director’s day:

Experience a night of glitz and glamour and celebrate the talented storytellers behind the camera. The event features directors of Telugu cinema like Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, Sukumar, and many more alongside

many renowned actors.

When: May 4, 6 pm onwards

Where: LB Stadium, Basheer Bagh

Registration: Book My Show

Open Mic:

Join this open mic by Kya Bolte Hyderabad, where there are no barriers around language, gender and age. The stage is open for all forms of performative arts such as singing, comedy, storytelling, and poetry.

When: May 4, 6.30 pm onwards

Where: Redbrick offices, Salarpura

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Forest bathing experience in Hyderabad:

Experience ‘Shinrin Yoku’, the Japanese art of forest bathing, escaping from urban chaos. The soulful journey helps reconnect with inner peace amidst the bustling city life.

When: May 5, 7.30 am to 9.30 am

Where: KBR Park, Banjara Hills

Painting with Irani Chai:

Unleash your creativity as you paint iconic Hyderabad landscapes using Irani Chai as your medium.

When: May 5, 11 pm to 1 pm

Where: Westin, Madhapur

Registration: Paytm Insider

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience:

From the sunflowers that sing with joy to the starry nights that twinkle with mystery, the one-of-its-kind interactive extravaganza offers you to explore the world of Van Gogh through his mesmerizing art.

When: May 5, 12 pm onwards

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center, Izzathnagar

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Bad Drawing:

Whether you’re a Picasso or a doodler, join the quirky party to celebrate imperfection, bond over art, and create a judgment-free zone for unleashing your inner artist.

When: May 3 to June 14

Where: Trailing Ivy Café, Begumpet

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Dance party:

Socialize and make new friends at the fun-filled evening with ice-breaking activities, followed by dancing to popular Bollywood and Telugu tunes.

When: May 5, 6 pm

Where: Pop chick dance company, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show