Hyderabad weekend guide: Explore eco-friendly events and creative workshops

The weekend in Hyderabad is offering eclectic events to experience diverse expressions of creativity.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 02:36 PM

Hyderabad: From organic living discussions to creative workshops in poetry, baking, and traditional art forms, the weekend in Hyderabad is offering eclectic events to experience diverse expressions of creativity.

Poetry workshop:

Conducted by Rohini Kejriwal, the curator of the Instagram page ‘The Alipore Post’, the workshop allows participants to engage with poetry through guided prompts and word plays.

Poetry formats like spin-a-yarn, limericks, black out poetry, and collage porms could be explored.

When: March 3, 10 am onwards

Where: Roastery Coffee House, Banjara Hills

For registration, check out

Biodegradable Santha:

From natural dyed organic clothing to bioenzymes, the event aims to lead the society towards a biodegradable lifestyle to preserve our ecosystem.

When: March 1,2 ; 10.30 am to 7 pm

Where: CCT Spaces, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Open for everyone

Earth keepers meet:

The event aims to build community awareness through knowledge and ideas exchange, which will help a better understanding of an organic way of life that will benefit society and Mother Earth.

When: March 2, 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: Our Sacred Space, Secunderabad

Registration: Free event

Block Printing Carnival:

Unwind on the weekend by creating your own personalized t-shirt or tote bag with a variety of funky block prints.

When: March 3, 4 pm

Where: The POP Studio, Gandipet

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Rangmanch:

With the theme “vocabulary of the three”, the event explores language of nature through lens of a tree. Participants are encouraged to embody the essence of a tree, channeling its experiences and emotions into spoken word performances and stories.

When: March 3, 5 pm to 8 pm

Where: Vision Rainbow, Lakdikapul

Registrations: Check out www.artflowmov.fun

Baking workshop:

Elevate your baking skills as you join the workshop for the simple tips, recipies, and loads of fun!

When: March 3, 1 pm

Where: F house, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Lippan Art Workshop:

Discover the ancient art of Lippan, a traditional mural painting style from Gujarat. The hands on workshop allows you to explore the techniques and symbolism behind the art form, create relief mud designs, honouring the craftmenship of Kutch region.

When: March 3, 2 pm

Where: Bird Box, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show