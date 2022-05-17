‘Hyderabad will continue to be our largest centre’

Dustin Yoder, founder, Sureify.

Hyderabad: Insurance technology company Sureify has about 300 employees and 220 employees of them are in Hyderabad. The company wants to ensure that Hyderabad always has two-thirds of its total workforce and has plans to recruit about 1,000 in three years, its founder Dustin Yoder tells Telangana Today.

Hyderabad operations

Today, we opened a new office in Hyderabad. This is our fourth office in Hyderabad. Our first office was in Ameerpet with 10 people. Now, we are having about 220 people. We plan to reach 1,000 people in three years. We are continuously hiring for senior roles here.

Work happening here

We build technology for life insurance companies. Out of the about 320 employees, about two-third of them are in Hyderabad. Our product development, design and core functions happen in Hyderabad. We raised $30 million over the last six years and much of it has been invested in Hyderabad.

Growth in Hyderabad

I started my company in Silicon Valley. We had one engineer sitting in Hyderabad. Later, we added ten engineers and grew gradually. Today we have 220 people. Hyderabad is our home. We plan to stay and grow in Hyderabad. Many companies are recruiting manpower from Hyderabad for global operations. That is because of the availability of trained people.

TS’ effort

Telangana is putting in efforts to attract more companies here. It is creating a wonderful place for people around the country as well as other countries to come here. The focus is infrastructure development and an enabling ecosystem. We have been in the city for about ten years now. There is overall development of infra and a significant improvement in the power situation. The State is ensuring continuous power supply. It is investing big time to bring companies here. Sureify is here for a long term.

Impact of Covid

Covid has affected all sectors. We deal with insurance. This has forced many companies to think about digital technologies. This approach has led to new orders from the insurance sector. Work from home was a challenge but now we are ready to adopt a hybrid model allowing the employees to divide their time more judiciously between work, travel and family.

