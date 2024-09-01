Hyderabad witnesses biggest beatbox championship

Founded in 2022, the Hyderabad Beatbox Community has grown into a close-knit group of 30 beatboxers, 20 of whom participated in the competition.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 1 September 2024, 04:13 PM

Beatbox

Hyderabad: The city came alive with rhythm and energy as the Hyderabad Beat-box Championship 2024, touted as the biggest beat-box competition the city has ever seen, showcased the local beat-boxing scene with its intense battle format and electrifying atmosphere.

Hosted at the Moon Shine Project, by the Hyderabad Beat-box Community, in collaboration with beat-boxers SphereFx and Kevin Noel Sequeira, the competition brought together 20 beat-boxers from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Divided into Solo and Tag Team categories, the competition was a true celebration of the beat-boxing art form, with each performer pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved with just a voice.

Founded in 2022, the Hyderabad Beat-box Community has grown into a close-knit group of 30 beat-boxers, 20 of whom participated in the competition.

“This is the first time we’ve done such a large-scale event in the city. The beatboxing culture here is taking baby steps towards visibility. This is a landmark for all of us,” said SphereFx, reflecting on the journey that led to this moment.

Individual beatboxers went head-to-head in elimination rounds, each performance met with cheers and applause from an enthusiastic audience. The intensity of the battles was palpable, with every beat and rhythm resonating through the crowd.

“Seeing the passion in these young beatboxers is inspiring. They’re not just performing; they’re living their art,” remarked Kevin Noel Sequeira, who served as one of the judges.

The event kicked off with a 60-second showcase elimination round. The top 16 advanced to the next stage, battling in two 45-second rounds, followed by one-minute rounds for the top 8.

The final showdown between the last two competitors featured two gripping 1 minute 30-second rounds.

In the Tag Team category, the judges added an extra layer of excitement by deciding the battle rounds spontaneously.

At the end of the event, beatboxer Piku emerged victorious in the Solo category, with Tej as the runner-up. The Tag Team category saw Xyku (Xyren and Piku) claim the title, with SNX (SphereFx and Xboy) as runners-up.

As the Solo champion, Piku will now advance to compete in Colossal 5.0, one of India’s premier beatboxing festivals, scheduled for December.

This event will see state champions from across the country battle for the title of Colossal Champion and compete in the highly anticipated ‘Seven to Smoke’ battles, where the first-ever ‘Seven to Smoke King of India’ will be crowned.