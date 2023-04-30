Hyderabad witnesses deluge of rain, DRF teams step in

Hyderabad and several other districts like Medchal, Sangareddy, and Rangareddy were under red alert as the intensity of rains refused to subside

10:56 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a deluge of rain on Sunday, with extremely strong winds and lightning lashing the city.

For nearly two hours, Hyderabad and several other districts like Medchal, Sangareddy, and Rangareddy were under red alert as the intensity of rains refused to subside.

The Khajaguda sports complex in Gachibowli recorded the highest rainfall, with 63.8 mm by 10:00 pm. Shaikpet and Jubilee Hills followed closely behind, with 52 mm and 46 mm respectively.

Other areas, including Miyapur, Qutbullahpur, LB Nagar, Uppal, Saroornagar, Amberpet, and Khairatabad, were also lashed by heavy rains.

The city witnessed several power outages, causing inconvenience to the residents. Many areas were flooded, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) stepped in immediately, and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were alerted and deployed to ensure the safety of the citizens. The civic body also issued a warning to the citizens, advising them to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unless necessary.

The Met department has predicted that the rains are likely to continue for the next three days, with day temperatures remaining below 35 degrees Celsius. The authorities have urged the citizens to take necessary precautions and stay safe during this period.

