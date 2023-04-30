Heavy rainfall continues to batter Hyderabad, citizens advised to stay indoors

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an advisory asking citizens to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to go outside

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:04 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Hyderabad, bringing with it a high risk of flooding and other related issues.

Emergency teams and officers are on full alert and working around the clock to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all citizens.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an advisory asking citizens to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to go outside.

The GHMC has also set up a control room, which can be reached on 040-21111111, for any rain-related issues and assistance.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. All emergency teams and officers are on field & alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, for any rain-related issues and assistance. @KTRTRS @Director_EVDM — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) April 30, 2023