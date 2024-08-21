Hyderabad witnesses four deaths in a day due to motorcycles skidding on bad roads

Hyderabad: In the middle of the rainy season, road accidents attributed to skidding of two wheelers on the roads are being increasingly reported in the city.

In a recent incident, three persons were killed when their bike skidded at Bandlaguda Chandrayangutta. In another accident, at Shamshabad, a painter died after his motorcycle skidded. In all four people who were on two wheelers died in a single day and both the accidents were attributed to the two wheelers skidding on the roads.

According to Vinod Kanumala, a road safety expert, instances of vehicles particularly two wheelers skidding on roads are more in rainy season due to factors such as greasy roads, bad road conditions, low visibility, and lower grip levels.

“During rainy season, the road surface is eroded. Sand is accumulated at places and if drivers are not careful vehicles skid leading to fatal injuries to the rider,” pointed out Vinod. Roads being poor during rains and low visibility also contributes to the accidents.

Deadly big potholes in middle of a well maintained road are also contributing factor to road accidents. “People coming at a high speed, notice the crater at last minute and either apply sudden brake or try to swerve away. Due to this, the vehicle skids and the rider and pillion fall on the road,” said Vinod.

Rachakonda DCP (Traffic), V. Srinivasulu caution against over speeding during monsoon as the roads gets slippery and the visibility is low. “Uncontrolled speed is one of the major reasons of the road accidents. Be it two, three and four wheelers drivers, all should avoid over speeding particularly during the rains as wet roads offer lower grips to the vehicle,” he said.

Safety Guidelines:

• Drive slowly and concentrate on the road during rains

• Do not ride with an open umbrella

• Wear a helmet

• Avoid driving on flooded roads

• Always use signal lights when changing lanes or slowing down

• Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

• Avoid applying sudden brakes

• Check your tires

• Keep your headlights and parking lights on

• Avoid driving through the flood water