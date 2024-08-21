Motorists in Hyderabad struggle to negotiate through roads damaged due to rains

The monsoon travails of the motorists got aggravated in several parts of the city with the struggle to negotiate through the potholed road stretches, muddy surfaces at some places, to reach their destinations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 August 2024, 07:26 PM

Indira Park Road (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: As the rains took a small pause on Tuesday, the condition of city roads, badly battered at many places and cratered filled in others, surfaced across the city.

The monsoon travails of the motorists got aggravated in several parts of the city with the struggle to negotiate through the potholed road stretches, muddy surfaces at some places, to reach their destinations.

Also Read Hyderabad Rains: Battered roads in city turn hazardous for commuters

The heavy rains had water logging at many stretches and the civic staff and disaster management teams worked through to clear them. Assisted by the police personnel also at some points, they did clear the stagnations at most places. However, the impact of the rains and water logging has peeled off the layers at several roads resulting in bumpy rides for motorists.

On Wednesday, waterlogging on the Warangal highway and surrounding areas slowed traffic flow and while the traffic police diverted motorists to other routes, the roads were cleared. At Begum Bazaar, GHMC staff had to open manholes to ensure the water flows in and waterlogging was also reported in Nagole, Kothapet, Saroornagar circle.

Commuters travelling from Secunderabad area to ECIL, Dr AS Rao Nagar, Nagaram, Dammaiguda and areas beyond continue to struggle due to pathetic road conditions at RK Puram flyover, ECIL.

During monsoons, the outer layer of RK Puram flyover road gets severely damaged, leading to multiple potholes along the entire stretch. As a result of the damaged road and potholes, heavy traffic jams, from Neredmet and Army Public School (APS) side, is a common sight on the flyover from early hours of the day till late night.

In the south of the city, the roads at Baba Nagar, Riyasat Nagar, Edi Bazaar, Teegal Kunta, Misrigunj, Doodh Bowli, Kalapathar have become unmotorable. Local people complaint of facing problems in negotiating through the pothole riddled surfaces that pass off as roads.

“Our vehicles are getting damaged due to these road conditions. We are incurring additional expenses for vehicle maintenance,” lamented Salman Sheik, a resident of old city.

The road conditions at Shaikpet and Golconda are no better. One can notice big craters at several spots on the stretch between Shaikpet and Golconda Fort. “Atleast for a convenience of tourists visiting the historical fort, the authorities should take up repairs,” said Rizwan, a resident of Golconda.