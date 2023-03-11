Hyderabad: Woman ends life over harassment by colleagues; two held

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:01 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: A young woman who was allegedly blackmailed and harassed by two of her colleagues has died by suicide. The Adibatla police have arrested the two persons who were allegedly harassing and blackmailing the victim.

According to police, unable to bear the incessant harassment and blackmail by the two individuals, the girl on Thursday night hanged herself to a tree at an isolated place in Kongarakalan village, Adibatla.

“The girl’s body was found on Friday,” Ibrahimpatnam ACP, T S Uma Maheshwar Rao, said.

The victim, who works at an amusement park, was friendly with her colleague Y Kranthi Kumar for around three months.

However, since past few weeks, Kranthi started harassing her and allegedly demanded that she spend time with him alone, to which the victim did not agree.

Meanwhile, another colleague of the victim V Pranay Kumar came to know about her relationship with Kranthi and started harassing her over phone. Pranay Kumar also demanded that she spend some time with him at a private place.

On a complaint made by girl’s family, the police registered a case and arrested Pranay and Kranthi. Both of them were produced before the court and remanded.

