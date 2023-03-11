Fake certificate gang arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team along with the Falaknuma police arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in fake certificates on Saturday.

The police seized fake educational certificates of various universities, a computer and other items from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Kaleemuddin (45), Mohd Feroz (44) and Abdul Basith Asif (35). One person Shivani of Delhi who supplied them the certificates is absconding.

Kaleemuddin, a resident of Chandrayangutta, worked as a DTP operator at Chatta Bazaar and gained expertise in Corel Draw software. Previously, he designed the certificates and sold it to job aspirants. He was arrested twice by the police.

“Asif along with Kaleemuddin and Feroz started sourcing the certificates from Shivani of Delhi and provided it to persons aspiring to go for higher studies abroad. They collected huge money from the candidates. Based on information, the police caught them and seized the certificates,” said ACP Charminar, Rudra Bhaskar.

