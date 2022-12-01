Hyderabad: Woman ends life over harassment from neighbour on social media

Allegedly upset over harassment on social media from a neighbour, a woman died by suicide at her house in Yakutpura

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over harassment on social media from a neighbour, a woman died by suicide at her house in Yakutpura on Thursday.

Fathima Begum (28), a native of Uttar Pradesh, was staying with her family at Yakutpura in Rein Bazaar since one year.

According to available information, Fathima was allegedly being stalked and harassed by a person from the same neighbourhood. He posted pictures of her and family members with alleged derogatory comments on social media.

She attempted to die by suicide by consuming unknown poisonous substance in the house in the night. She was shifted to the hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

The police are investigating.