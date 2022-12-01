Hyderabad: Organs of 24-year-old brain dead man donated under Jeevandan initiative

Family members of a 24-year-old youngster have donated the organs of the deceased, as part of the Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: Family members of a 24-year-old youngster, Shaikh Amir Chandsab, a resident of Talbid, Nanded, Maharashtra, who was declared as brain dead by a team of neuro-physicians, have donated the organs of the deceased, as part of the Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On November 27, Amir was critically injured in an accident while travelling on his two-wheeler. He was rushed to a local hospital at Nanded and later brought to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, where he received ICU care. With his condition not improving, the doctors declared him as brain dead on November 29.

Following a series of grief counselling sessions by Jeevandan counsellors and Yashoda Hospitals, the youngster’s parents Shekh Chandsab Ajimoddin and Jaheda Chandsab Shekh, decided to donate his organs.

The surgeons retrieved two kidneys, liver and heart and sent them to different transplant centres based on the Jeevandan guidelines.