Hyderabad: Woman found dead in home in Narsingi

The woman, identified as Ramya Krishna, who lived in Samrat Apartments was found dead by her family members in the morning.

By | Published: 12:12 pm

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Hydershakote in Narsingi on the city outskirts here on Saturday. Police suspect she was depressed and ended her life.

The woman, identified as Ramya Krishna, who lived in Samrat Apartments was found dead by her family members in the morning.

The Narsingi police who received information reached the spot and took up investigation.

Officials have recovered a suicide note from the spot. A case was registered and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .