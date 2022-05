Hyderabad: Woman found murdered at home in Saroornagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:11 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: A woman was found murdered in her house at Saroornagar here on Saturday. She is suspected to have been killed by her foster son, police said.

The victim, Bhudevi (58), was staying with her family at P&T Colony in Saroornagar. According to the police, the suspect Sai Teja had allegedly eyed her valuables and after killing her, fled with cash and gold jewelry.

The Saroornagar police are investigating.