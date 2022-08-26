Hyderabad: Woman hangs self over pressure from finance firm

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:42 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

(Representational Image) A 35 year old women from Hyderabad commits suicide following harassment from a private finance firm to repay the loan she took.

Hyderabad: Upset over pressure from agents of a private finance firm, a woman died, allegedly by suicide, in Rajabollarum thanda in Medchal on the city outskirts on Friday.

The woman, Sunitha (35), who worked at an automobile showroom in Aliabad, had borrowed a hand loan from her relatives and also from a private finance firm. Police said the agents of the finance firm started mounting pressure on her to repay the loans, even as she requested them for more time informing her inability to do so. The harassment increased eventually, police said.

She was found hanging on Friday, with a suicide note purportedly written by her holding the finance firm responsible. The Medchal police are investigating.