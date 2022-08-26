Hanamkonda: Techie ends life as wife insists on moving to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:16 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hanamkonda: The work from home concept might have been a welcome change for many software employees, but for a youngster Konda Rakesh, it signalled the end of his life. Rakesh, a software employee from Hyderabad was living in his village along with his wife as he was working from home. But his wife insisted that they move back to Hyderabad and the arguments over the issue led to Rakesh taking his life by consuming poison here on Wednesday.

Police said the 28-year-old man died by suicide at his house at Rajupally village of Shayampet mandal due to disputes with his wife and in-laws. He was married to Devulapally Niharika, daughter of Devulapally Shankar and Aruna of Elukurthy Haveli village on February 2. Their marital life passed peacefully for some time, but differences cropped up when Niharika insisted on him to move to Hyderabad as she was not interested in staying in the village.

Though Rakesh tried to convince her that they could move to Hyderabad when the ‘work-from-home’ period was over, she started troubling the family members of Rakesh. She had even allegedly thrashed her parents-in-law with a broom. And she left for her parents’ home and threatened to go for abortion of the pregnancy. Subsequently, the issue was discussed in the panchayat with the village elders, but it was not resolved due to alleged adamant behaviour of Niharika.

“She allegedly made a video call to Rakesh and asked him why he was still living? Vexed over these developments, Rakesh had consumed pesticide when there were no other family members at the house. He died while being shifted to hospital on Wednesday,” said SI I Veerabhadra Rao. Based on a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, the police registered a case against his wife Niharika and her parents, and the investigation is on.