Hyderabad: Woman killed by husband in Hyder Shah Kote

The suspect Basavappa, a daily wage labourer, and his wife Padmamma, were residents of Hyder Shah Kote under the Narsingi police station limits.

Hyderabad: A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, at Hyder Shah Kote on the city outskirts on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, Basavappa came home in an inebriated condition and picked up a fight with his wife over some issue. Later he killed her brutally in the house, the Narsingi police said.

On Thursday morning, neighbours sensed something fishy as Padmamma did not come out of the house. Basavappa locked the house and tried to escape after giving vague replies to the neighbours. However, they chased and caught hold of Basavappa and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and opened the door to find the body in the house. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy while a case has been registered.

Basavappa was taken into custody.

