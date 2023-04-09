Medchal: Youngster killed in accident

K Vamshi and his friend B Suman met with an accident as their motorcycle went out of control at Chiryal in Medchal district on Sunday morning.

Published Date - 04:50 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: A youngster, K Vamshi from Ambedkar Nagar of Rajapet mandal in the district, died while his friend was injured in a road accident at Chiryal of Medchal district on Sunday morning.

According to family members of the victim, Vamshi and his friend B Suman were travelling on a motorcycle which went out of control and hit a culvert at Chiryal. Vamshi died on the spot while the injured Suman was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.