Hyderabad woman struggles on Chicago streets: Plea for intervention to bring her back

The distressing letter came to light on social media when Khaleequr Rahaman, a senior leader from Bharat Rashtra Samithi, shared it on his Twitter account.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:05 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: A young woman from Hyderabad, Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, who embarked on a journey to pursue her master’s degree in the United States, is allegedly facing challenging times on the streets of Chicago, grappling with depression and hunger after her belongings were stolen.

Concerned for her daughter’s well-being, Syeda Wahaj Fatima, Syeda’s mother, has reached out to the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, making a fervent appeal for assistance in bringing her back to India.

In the letter, the mother narrates her daughter’s harrowing ordeal: “This is to state that my daughter Syeda lulu Minhaj Zaidi resident of Moula Ali went to pursue her Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA during Aug 2021 and was studying and was in touch with us. Since last two months she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youths we came to know that my daughter is under deep depression and her entire belonging has been stolen due to which she is on verge of starvation

and being spotted on roads of Chicago, USA (Sic).”

Ms.Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, IL. Her mother has appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter. Would appreciate the immediate help. @HelplinePBSK @IndiainChicago… pic.twitter.com/dh4M4nPwxZ — Khaleequr Rahman (@Khaleeqrahman) July 25, 2023

In her plea to the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in Chicago, the distressed mother seeks their immediate intervention to bring her daughter back home.