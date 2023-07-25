BCCI announces India’s home season schedule; Hyderabad to host Ind-Aus T20, Eng Test

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will play hosts to India’s fifth T20 match against Australia on December 3 and the first Test against England from January 25 to 29, 2024 as BCCI announced India’s home season schedule on Tuesday.

India will get to fine tune their World Cup preparations with a three-match ODI series against Australia besides playing eight T20 Internationals and five Tests against England.

The first ODI against Australia will be in Mohali on September 22 with Indore and Rajkot hosting the remaining two on September 24 and 27 respectively. As BCCI secretary Jay Shah had indicated, venues like Mohali, Nagpur, Rajkot, Indore, Thiruvananthapuram, all of which have missed out on hosting World Cup games, have been compensated during the home season with minimum two games each.

With India playing the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year, the Hardik Pandya led team will get eight T20 games at home including five against Australian a week after the ODI showpiece and three more against Afghanistan in January 2024.

Afghanistan had played a Test match in India in 2018 but the white ball team will play its maiden series in India.

Other than Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam (November 23), Thiruvananthapuram (November 26), Guwahati (November 28) and Nagpur (December 1) will host the T20s against Australia while Mohali (January 11), Indore (January 14) and Bengaluru (January 17) will stage matches against Afghanistan.

The big-ticket event during the home series is the Anthony De Mello Trophy between India and England. Hyderabad (January 25-29), Visakhapatnam (February 2-6), Rajkot (February 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27) and Dharamsala (March 7-11) will get to host the games in the five Test series.

Dharamsala got a game because it missed out during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year as the ground couldn’t be prepared on time.

After England series, there will be a three-week gap before the start of Indian Premier League.