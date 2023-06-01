Hyderabad: Women students request RTC for providing bus from Vanasthalipuram to ICFAI

The students, in a letter to VC Sajjanar, TSRTC Managing Director said they have to travel a long way from Vanasthalipuram to Mehdipatnam and then to their university

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: A group of women students from Vanasthalipuram, all studying at ICFAI University at Shankarpally in Ranga Reddy district, have written to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) requesting a bus facility in their area to travel to the institution.

The students, in a letter to VC Sajjanar, TSRTC Managing Director said they have to travel a long way from Vanasthalipuram to Mehdipatnam and then to their university. “Our daily commute to educational institutions has become a challenge due to the lack of proper transportation, and we believe that a bus service would greatly alleviate this problem,” the students said.

The provision of bus service is not only expected to improve the accessibility of education but also provide a safer mode of transportation for to nearly 50 students traveling from the area to the university. The students requested the provision of bus facilities at 7 am and 5 pm on the route. TSRTC officials are checking out possibilities to ply the bus in the requested route.