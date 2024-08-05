Hyderabad: Workshop on drug discovery held

The workshop attracted a wide array of attendees, from budding scientists to seasoned professionals, all eager to discuss, learn, and collaborate on the pressing issues facing drug discovery and development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 09:49 PM

Hyderabad: A workshop on Drug Discovery and Development featuring experts from diverse backgrounds from the field of drug discovery is being organised by the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), University of Hyderabad and Science Guru.

Dr. Vaishnavi Ganti from Gilead Sciences, who provided deep insights into the optimization of dosing regimens for biologics in oncology, discussed cutting-edge strategies to maximize efficacy and minimize side effects, including body weight-based capping and response-guided dosing.

Dr. Mukesh Kumar Gupta of NARFBR highlighted the revolutionary changes in preclinical trials brought about by ethical animal model research.

Another highlight was Dr. K. S. Rao from Adgyl Life Sciences, detailed the rigorous process of bringing a new drug to market, from initial discoveries through to regulatory approvals, underscoring the need for ongoing innovation and adaptation in drug safety studies.