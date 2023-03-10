Hyderabad: World Glaucoma Week at LVPEI from March 12 to 18

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: As part of the World Glaucoma Week-2023 between March 12 and 18, Hyderabad-based L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has lined-up several activities aimed at spreading awareness about the eye ailment that affects both adults and children.

As part of awareness activities, at 7 am on Sunday, March 12 an awareness walk from LVPEI Banjara Hills campus will be organised. On Wednesday, March 15 between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm, LVPEI is organising a patient interactive forum in six different languages including English, Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Odiya. The patient interactive session will be held live on LVPEI Yout Tube channel and queries raised by patients will be answered by experts in glaucoma.

Glaucoma is an eye problem associated with an increase in eye pressure and is characterized by damage to the optic nerve leading to irreversible blindness. It is the most common cause of irreversible vision loss globally. “A person with glaucoma will not have any early symptoms or pain despite the increase of eye pressure till 90 percent of vision is lost. Vision once lost due to glaucoma cannot be restored, but an eye specialist with early detection and treatment can help in safeguarding and preserving your remaining vision,” Dr Siddharth Dikshit, glaucoma expert, LVPEI siad.