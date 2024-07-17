Hyderabad wrestler Subhash wins gold medal at State meet

Wrestler A Subhash of Ratan Singh Ustad Akhada, Nampally grabbed top honours in the 77 kg Greco-Roman Style event in the recently concluded Under-23 State Wrestling Championship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 11:28 PM

A Subhash along with coach C Sandeep Yadav during the wrestling championship.

The Hyderabad wrestler secured the gold medal followed by Rahul Yadav in second spot. Subhash is under the guidance of coach C Sandeep Yadav.

Results: 77kg Greco-Roman Style: 1. A Subhash, 2. Rahul Yadav.