By Telangana Today
Published Date - 1 July 2024, 10:24 PM
Hyderabad wrestlers shine in nationals

Hyderabad: Wrestlers from Ratan Singh Ustad Akhada, Nampally, shone at the Under-23 South India National Wrestling Championship in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. A Subhash clinched a silver medal, while D Venkat, G Sai Kumar Yadav and N Rajesh secured bronze medals each.

All the wrestlers are under the guidance of coach C Sandeep Yadav.

Results: A Subhash (Silver, 79 kgs Greco-Roman style), D Venkat (Bronze 67 kg in Greco-Roman style), G Sai Kumar Yadav (Bronze, 74 kgs in Free Style), N Rajesh (Bronze, 97 kg in Free Style).

