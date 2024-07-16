Mahabubnagar lift 10th Sub-Junior Girls Inter-District Football trophy

Akshara's 23rd-minute goal proved decisive, maintaining Mahabubnagar's dominant streak throughout the tournament.
Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Nizamabad in the final of the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) 10th Sub-Junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship at Kalwakurthy on Tuesday.
Akshara’s 23rd-minute goal proved decisive, maintaining Mahabubnagar’s dominant streak throughout the tournament. Earlier, Mahabubnagar advanced to the final with a penalty shootout triumph over Khammam, while Nizamabad secured their spot with a narrow 1-0 win over Nalgonda in the semifinals.
Results: Final: Mahabubnagar 1 (Akshara 23’) bt Nizamabad 0.