Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
Mahabubnagar lift 10th Sub-Junior Girls Inter-District Football trophy

Akshara's 23rd-minute goal proved decisive, maintaining Mahabubnagar's dominant streak throughout the tournament.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 16 July 2024, 11:36 PM
Mahabubnagar players with winners trophy in Kalwakurthy on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Nizamabad in the final of the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) 10th Sub-Junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship at Kalwakurthy on Tuesday.

Akshara’s 23rd-minute goal proved decisive, maintaining Mahabubnagar’s dominant streak throughout the tournament. Earlier, Mahabubnagar advanced to the final with a penalty shootout triumph over Khammam, while Nizamabad secured their spot with a narrow 1-0 win over Nalgonda in the semifinals.

Results: Final: Mahabubnagar 1 (Akshara 23’) bt Nizamabad 0.

 

 

