Hyderabad: Year-long weekend market (HWM) at Hitex

The maiden edition of it is being held on every alternative weekend all through the year and is open between 10 am to 8 pm

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: A new concept, year-long Hyderabad Weekend Market (HWM) has been introduced in the city at Hitex.

The maiden edition of it is being held on every alternative weekend all through the year and is open between 10 am to 8 pm. The market being organised at Hitex jointly by Hitex Exhibition Center and Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions has 50 stalls.

According to organisers, weekend market saves on travel time for food products to reach its customers. Some of the stalls include The Green Courtyard, Rajasthan Artistry, Emerg, Swiss Life Sciences LLP, Sattviko, Ecogrill India, Kalanaipunyam, Miracle Creations, Farm Bells and Frostics Food Court, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .