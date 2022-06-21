Hyderabad: Yoga Day celebrated at CABA

Hyderabad: The match officials of the ongoing Yonex-sunrise All India Sub-Junior U-13 badminton ranking tournament, being held at the Chetan Anand Badminton Academy took part in the International Yoga Day Celebrations on Tuesday.

The tournament observer, referee, deputy referee, match controller, umpires and players participated in the event ahead of the scheduled matches.

Former national champion Chetan Anand also participated in the event and encouraged the youth to take up Yoga for a better lifestyle.