Hyderabad: Young India Skill University courses to begin from Dasara

About 140 companies were interested in participating in this Young India Skill University, while plans have been made to start about 20 courses, and certificate courses and diploma courses will be started in the first school of e-commerce, logistics and retail sector.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 04:55 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari, on Saturday revealed that courses through the Young India Skill University in various fields would commence from Dasara. About 20 courses have been identified, of which it was decided to start six courses from Dasara festival, she said at a high level meeting here on Saturday.

The special principal secretaries of finance and industries departments, Rama Krishna Rao, Jayesh Ranjan, education department principal secretary, Burra Venkatesham, and others were present.

Shanti Kumari said the foundation stone was laid for Young India Skill University on 57 acres of land allotted at Mucherla, and till the construction was completed, the university will function from a temporary building either at Engineering Staff College of India, NAC or NITHM.

Anand Mahendra has already been appointed as the chairperson of this university and Srinivasa C Raju as the co-chairman, she said. About 140 companies were interested in participating in this Young India Skill University, while plans have been made to start about 20 courses, and certificate courses and diploma courses will be started in the first school of e-commerce, logistics and retail sector.

For training in various departments, leading corporate organizations like SBI, NAC, Dr. Reddy, TVAGA and ADANI have agreed to be partners and CII has also come forward, the Chief Secretary said.