Hyderabad: Youth from Delhi held for harassing women

The 29-year-old suspect sent requests to women randomly on Instagram and once they approved his request, he chatted with them impersonating as a popular YouTuber or artist.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 08:47 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police arrested a youth from Delhi on charges of harassing women on social media on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old suspect sent requests to women randomly on Instagram and once they approved his request, he chatted with them impersonating as a popular YouTuber or artist.

Also Read Crop holiday, depleted groundwater levels push Nalgonda farmers into crisis

Police said, later, he shared his WhatsApp number to them and during their chats, collected the private photos of the victims. Using them, he blackmailed and extorted money.

Following a complaint from a 17-year-old girl from the city, the Hyderabad Cybercrime police booked a case and arrested him.