Hyderabad: Youth held for stalking woman on Instagram

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police arrested a youngster on charges of stalking on Instagram a woman who was his senior in school.

The arrested person was B Sai Kiran (19), a degree student from Dhanwada in Mahabubnagar. According to the police, he and the victim were from the same school in Kushaiguda in 2015 and were close friends. After school, Sai Kiran got her mobile number and started chatting on WhatsApp since 2019. She started avoiding him, when he tried to get closer to her.

“Angered by this, Sai Kiran created a fake Instagram account on the victim’s name and started sending obscene content to her. He also threatened to share private pictures on social media,” police said.

Based on her complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case and arrested him.

