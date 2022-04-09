Hyderabadi food blogger to host Ramzan Expo ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:05 PM, Sat - 9 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi food blogger Dr. Ahmed Ashfaq, whose Instagram handle @dr.foodiehyd has 176k followers, is all set to host ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar: The Great Hyderabad Expo’ in the city on April 17.

You can apparently experience an amazing shopping experience at Jashn-E-Bazaar including an amazing collection of modest clothing and ethnic wear. Exquisite jewellery designs will be available too.

You can also devour the Iftar meal that is going to offer a fine selection of traditional Arabian, Italian, and Hyderabadi cuisine including haleem, biryanis, desserts, and baklava. About 25 food stalls will be set up at the expo.

For those who love art, the art display with amazing artworks will be available. The expo is at GM Garden in Nanalnagar. It will begin at 4 pm and will go up till 2 am.

To book your stall, contact on +91 70973 29602 or +91 98852 31717.

Ashfaq has gained thousands of followers on Instagram by reviewing the city’s restaurants – not in Hindi or English – but in proper Hyderabadi. His reels have become so popular that several restaurants have started calling him to review their food too. He is also a baker, and along with his sibling and mother is running a bakery, Le Tesoro, at Banjara Hills.

