Road safety awareness programme held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic volunteers of Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) conducted a road safety awareness programme for motorists at Rethibowli and Nanalnagar junction at Mehdipatnam on Sunday. Holding placards with messages on importance of wearing helmet, seat belt, lane discipline, stopping before white line etc., the volunteers stood at the traffic junctions.

“The main agenda of HCSC is to bridge the gap between community and police for which we will need more volunteers to come forward and be part of the council,” said Piyush Agarwal, joint secretary, HCSC traffic forum.

