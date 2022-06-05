Hyderabad: Jashn-e-Bazaar’s second edition to be held on June 18

| Hyderabad Jashn E Bazaars Second Edition To Be Held On June 18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:33 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hyderabad: The city’s newest exhibition, Jashn-e-Bazaar is all set to come back for its second edition. After an encouraging experience for the first edition, the team is gearing up to host Hyderabadis to another day full of food, fun, and shopping.

The day-long exhibition is scheduled to be held on June 18 at the Kings Classic Gardens in Gudimalkapur from 2 pm till midnight.

Hosted by food blogger, Dr. Ahmed Ashfaq famously known as Dr. Foodie along with fellow food enthusiasts Dr. Samiha Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sana, the exhibition will see over 100 stalls.

With Medicare Pharmacy and Mart, and Mof Café being the presenting sponsors, stalls by local entrepreneurs and small business owners are expected to be a part of the exhibition.

Food stalls from Street View Express, Lasaani, Sherton Restaurant, and others along with lifestyle and clothing stalls like The Organic Store, Aliria, and Kreed Fashions will be seen at the venue.

For more details, contact +91 70973 29602.

